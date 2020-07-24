Gehlot, MLAs at Rajasthan Guv’s residence to showcase support

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and MLAs from his camp reached the Raj Bhavan on Friday afternoon and were seen raising slogans to demand the Assembly’s special session soon, as they sat in the lawn by following social distancing norms.

Soon after the High Court gave a breather to the rival Sachin Pilot camp, Gehlot fixed an appointment at 12.30 pm with Governor Kalraj Mishra. However, he later changed his strategy and called a meeting of supporting MLAs at Fairmont Hotel.

The MLAs reached the hotel around 2.30 pm in four buses. They were sitting in the Raj Bhavan lawn at the time of filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress affairs incharge Avinash Pandey, in a tweet, claimed that the Congress had a majority in the House and it wants to call a special session to prove this. “The Constitution gives this right to the government; why then is the BJP and its followers showing us their back,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he also said that ‘Truth, People and Numbers’ stood with them. “Our demand for fair justice shall continue against the BJP’s attempts to demolish democracy”. He ended his tweet with ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted to accuse the BJP of “turning the Constitution into a circus”.

“BJP has made Sanvidhan a circus, democracy a Draupadi, and public mandate has been held hostage. Don’t forget the fate of the Kauravas who performed ‘cheerharan’ and now the public of Rajasthan playing the role of (Lord) Krishna shall also expose the BJP,” he tweeted.

Gehlot had met the Governor on Thursday, requesting for an Assembly Session from Monday. However, the Governor has not yet confirmed the same.

