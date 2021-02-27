Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot on Saturday were seen sharing the same helicopter as they flew to address a Krishi Mahapanchayat at Shri Dungargarh, presenting a united face of the state Congress after many months of bickering.

Rajasthan Congress has started campaigning for the bypolls scheduled next month. Two krishi Mahapanchayats are scheduled on Saturday at Shri Dungargarh in Bikaner and then at Matrikundiya in Chittorgarh later.

Four bypolls are scheduled in Sujangarh, Rajsamand, Sahada and Vallabhgarh in ensuing month as four respective MLAs have passed away between October 2020 and January 2021,

Keeping these bypolls in mind, the Krishi Mahapanchayat (mega farmer rallies) has been called at Shri Dungargarh and Matrikundiya.

People from Bikaner, Nagaur and Churu attended the gathering of Shri Dungargarh. Addressing the gathering, Pilot urged everyone gathered there to vote for the Congress.

“Late MLA Master Bhanwarlal and I have worked together on many projects. We have to win the seat of Sujangarh once again as a tribute to Meghwal,” he said.

At the same time, farmers of Bhilwara, Rajsamand and Udaipur have been called in the second meeting to be held at Matrikundiya in Chittorgarh. Also, people from Vallabhgarh in Udaipur, Sahada of Bhilwara and Rajsamand assembly constituency of Rajsamand district have been invited.

Gehlot and Pilot were accompanied by Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara and party’s state in-charge Ajay Maken in the helicopter. The two leaders were seen travelling together for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections which were held in 2019.

However, later the two grew apart. Differences grew to such extent that the Congress appeared fragmented as Pilot rebelled against the state leadership.

Recently during Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot was asked to come down from dias which left the Pilot lobby infuriated. Even spiritual guru Pramod Acharya, who is considered close to Priyanka Gandhi, objected on the same and questioned Congress’ future.

Now, the two leaders flying in the same helicopter is seen as damage control exercise by the party workers keeping in view the upcoming bypolls.

–IANS

