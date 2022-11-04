INDIA

Gehlot reaches Delhi amid political crisis in Rajasthan

Amid the ongoing political crisis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday left for Delhi.

He is supposed to reach Delhi in a special plane at 4 p.m. where he will meet senior Congress leaders.

Gehlot will make a night halt in Delhi.

Next day, on November 5, he will be on an election tour of Gujarat for three days from November 5 to November 7. Gehlot will address 10 public meetings and will also hold a press conference in Rajkot. He will also visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth place and native village in Karamsad.

Gehlot, who is the senior observer of the Congress party in the Gujarat assembly elections, will be accompanied by Raghu Sharma, election in-charge for the state. In all public meetings, Gehlot will appeal to the general public to vote in support of the Congress candidates in the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, political uncertainty prevails in Rajasthan as former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday had asked Congress high command to take disciplinary action against three Gehlot loyalists, two ministers and one RTDC president, who convened a parallel meeting when an official meeting was already called by Congress high command on September 25.

Pilot also termed it as an interesting development after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Gehlot, saying that Modi praised Ghulam Nabi the same way as he did praise Gehlot. We know what happened thereafter, Pilot quipped.

