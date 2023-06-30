: Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked Ashok Gehlot, saying the Rajasthan Chief Minister is unnecessarily roaming around in the state at this age.

“CM Ashok Gehlot is unnecessarily roaming around in Rajasthan at this age. He is eyeing to make his son Vaibhav Gehlot the next Chief Minister of the state,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Udaipur.

Shah said that Gehlot is doing politics even on the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur.

“He didn’t even want to arrest the killers. The NIA caught them yet Gehlot lies that no action was taken,” he said.

Shah said: “I say with confidence that if hearing is held in a special court, the killers will be hanged. The Advocate General of the Gehlot government does not even have time to hear the case of the accused in Jaipur serial blast case.”

Shah also said that the aim of the opposition leaders, who recently met in Patna, is to secure the future of their sons.

“These people want to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. If Modi becomes Prime Minister again, the corrupt will be put behind bars. But Sonia Gandhi aims to make Rahul the Prime Minister, Lalu Prasad aims to make his son Tejashwi the CM, Mamata Banerjee aims to make her nephew Abhishek the CM, and Ashok Gehlot wants to make his son Vaibhav the CM,” Shah said.

“The UPA government ruled for 10 years. There were only 90 schools to teach tribal children. But the BJP has built more than 500 schools,” he said.

Shah said that earlier the budget of the Tribal Ministry was Rs 1,000 crore, which Prime Minister Modi has increased to Rs 15,000 crore.

“It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who created the Tribal Ministry and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, increased the reservation for tribals,” he said.

On the popularity of Modi, Shah said that when the Prime Minister went to the G-7 summit, some people were busy taking his autograph while others were touching his feet.

“The honour received around the world is not for Modi or BJP, but for the people of the country,” Shah said.

He also said that from the support that is seen for Modi across the country, it is certain that Modi will once again become the Prime Minister in 2024 with BJP winning more than 300 seats.

“In 2023, the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan as well with a huge majority,” he said.

Interestingly, after state BJP chief C.P. Joshi finished his speech, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore requested Amit Shah to deliver his speech, but the latter pointed towards Vasundhara Raje and asked her to speak first.

