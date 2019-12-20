Gehlot sends team to probe kids’ deaths in Kota

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief mininster Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that a team has been sent to Kota to look into the deaths of 10 kids in JK Lon Hospital. He said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Gehlot has given instructions to medical education secretary Vaibhav Galeria to visit Kota and submit a detailed report at urgent basis.

Official sources at CMO confirmed that Gehlot is taking the case seriously and is himself monitoring the case.

A Team comprising additional principal SMS college Dr. Amarjeet Mehta, senior Paediatrician among others will visit Kota, with Galeria.

Seventy-seven children have died in December while 10 kids died on Monday and Tuesday.

Hospital sources said that all kids were brought in critical condition to hospital.

“Our investigation says that 10 deaths were normal and children did not die because of any negligence, said Dr H.L. Meena, hospital superintendent.

Similarly, head of the department (paediatrics) Amrit Lal Bairwa said, according to national NICU records, 20 per cent deaths of infants are acceptable while 10-15 per cent deaths have been reported in Kota which is not at all alarming.

Kids were admitted in serious condition, he added.

–IANS

arc/skp/