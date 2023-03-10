Days after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for reportedly accusing his family in the Sanjivani scam, the Rajasthan CM has started a tweet war and posted videos of different scam victims who are seen sharing their plight.

Tweeting the videos of the victims, the CM said, “The entire fabric of dishonesty of the Sanjivani scam is being told by the victims. The government will send everyone involved in this scam to jail.”

Gehlot wrote in another tweet, “In the name of profit and relief, the game of fraud played in Sanjivani by taking advantage of people’s compulsions is coming to the fore layer by layer. The government will take every necessary step to heal the sorrow of the people.”

“The scam has developed such a system of dishonesty that not only investors but agents are also facing difficulties. The state government will take the mastermind of the entire system of loot of public money and every associate to their rightful end. In this fight for justice, the state government will be with the victims at every step,” he said.

Gehlot wrote, “Our farmer brothers earn money by working hard day and night in winter and summer. For his needs, he invested his hard earned money in Sanjivani, but due to fraud, today he is forced to go door to door. We are committed to provide justice to these food providers.”

While sharing the video of Sanjivani’s agents, Gehlot wrote, “This is the agony of every agent, who believed in the responsibilities of Sanjivani and got other people to invest on the basis of their behaviour. Today not only is their self-esteem hurt, but they are also scared. The state government will do everything possible for your fearless and dignified life.”

One of the Sanjivani scam victims, Parasmal Jain told the CM, “I have met you five times. I had Rs 2.5 crore deposited in my Sanjivani account. My child is ill, there is no money, now there is only hope from the government, help me.” To this Gehlot replied, “Looting of deposits like this is like a thunderclap for someone’s family. We can understand your tears and pain.”

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat filed the defamation claim against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court before Holi. In the claim, Shekhawat has taken the statements of the CM as the base, in which Gehlot had said that “Gajendra Singh is not only an accused in the Sanjivani scam, but his entire family, including his wife, parents and brother-in-law are also accused”.

