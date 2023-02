Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the last Budget of his government on February 10.

The state is expected to go to the polls by the end of 2023.

Gehlot had earlier announced the presentation of the Budget on February 8.

The date, however, was changed at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Legislative Assembly.

Also, there would be holidays at the Legislative Assembly from February 3 to 9.

Gehlot will reply to the Budget debate on February 16.

