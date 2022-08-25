INDIA

‘Gehlot touring Gujarat, Delhi while cows dying in Raj in large numbers due to infection’

NewsWire
0
8

Bharatiya Janata Party state vice president Mukesh Dadhich on Thursday said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been touring Gujarat and Delhi while cows in Rajasthan are dying in large numbers due to ‘Lumpy Skin’ infection.

Dadhich said that no efforts are being made by the Rajasthan government to check the infection.

“Terrible situation prevails in the state, cows are lying dead in various places in villages. For the prevention of the disease, quarantine centres have not been opened in the infected areas of the state at the government or private level, nor vaccination is being done and resources, doctors and veterinary staff are also not available for proper veterinary arrangements,” he alleged.

Dadhich said that I request the government to take this into consideration immediately, otherwise the BJP will have to stage a protest. I also demand from the government that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh should be given to those farmers whose cows have died due to the disease as it was their means of livelihood.

20220825-204404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana MLA’s son finally held for businessman family’s suicide

    11-yr-old Hindu boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Pak on World Children’s...

    Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh invest in consumer tech brand Nothing

    Sidhu lodged in Patiala jail in 1988 road rage case