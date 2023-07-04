Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday transferred Rs 146.74 crore into the bank accounts of more than 5.91 lakh Palanhar beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT), including assistance of Rs 59.38 crore for June 2023 to 5,92,630 beneficiaries, and Rs 87.36 crore for July to 5,91,730 beneficiaries.

Addressing a state-level programme at his official residence, Gehlot said that assistance is being extended to the beneficiaries of nine categories. This will put an additional burden of approximately Rs 300 crore on the state exchequer with the increase in the assistance amount.

He said that instead of closing the Palanhar Yojana that was started by the previous government, “we have increased the assistance amount and the categories”.

With this, complete care, protection and education of children is being ensured within the family, he said, adding that these children will play an important role in the progress of the state and the country in the future.

He said that this scheme is a unique initiative and it is being further strengthened.

“It is the responsibility of all of us that not even a single eligible child remains deprived of the benefits of the scheme. It is our responsibility to fulfill the dreams of the children,” Gehlot said.

The Central government should also provide economic support to the needy by implementing a social security law across the country, Gehlot said, adding that the Rajasthan government has taken the responsibility of the health of the people of the state by introducing the Right to Health scheme which will be further strengthened.

