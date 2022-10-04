INDIA

Gehlot vs Pilot: Former deputy CM opens dialogue with CM camp ministers

In the midst of the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot camps in the Congress, fresh speculation has surfaced after Pilot reached the residence of state minister Pratapsingh Khachariawas on Monday night. If sources are to be believed, they held discussions for about a quarter of an hour.

Khachariawas was earlier a staunch supporter of Pilot. However later he reportedly changed his stand and joined the Gehlot camp. After a long time, Pilot went to Khachariawas’ residence, where they reportedly had a long discussion on political issues. Regarding the meeting, Khachariawas said “Pilot and I sit on the same sofa in the assembly. It is wrong to say that we do not talk amongst ourselves.”

Later Khachariawas went to Gehlot’ place. Pilot meanwhile also spoke to other ministers and had plans to leave for Delhi.

While veteran Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal are in Mysuru for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Priyanka Gandhi is in Delhi at present.

