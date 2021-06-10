As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot continues poaching of MLAs from the camp of former PCC chief and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh, a former state minister and Pilot loyalist and ex-royal of Bharatpur, who supported rebellion against Gehlot last year, seems to have joined the CM’s camp, leaving one and all shocked with the quick change of events.

The cracks can be seen impacting the ex-royal family of Bharatpur with his son Anirudh terming the change of his father’s loyalty as ‘betrayal of trust’

Known as Pilot loyalist, Anirudh shot a tweet saying, “Vishvasghat a new word learnt today”.

Anirudh is considered to be a strong fan of Pilot and has been tweeting posts praising him.

However, explaining IANS why he is a fan of Pilot, he said, “It’s now about just being a fan. I am someone who gives a lot of importance to ethics, friendships and always remembers who has done what for me…”

Replying to one of the statements of his father going viral in which he confirms about his loyalty to Gehlot, Anirudh took a dig at him commenting, “From Rajesh Pilot Ji Sahab to Bhairon Singh Ji, to Vasundhara Ji, to Gehlot Sahib to Pilot Sahib to Gehlot Sahib! #joke.”

Actually, Vishvendra had said, “I stand with Ashok Gehlot. Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi has designated him as CM. I am with Sachin Pilot too and am acting like a bridge between Gehlot and Pilot so that Congress can be saved.”

However, Anirduh questioned his father’s credibility and took a dig at him as Vishvendra has once stood with all leading names like Rajesh Pilot, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot too. He has been switching the camps of Congress and BJP, however, off late, he was known as a staunch supporter of Sachin Pilot.

A few days back, differences between Vishvendra and Anirudh came out when latter revealed this in a Twitter post last Monday.

Anirudh said, “I have not been in touch with my father for 6 weeks now. He has turned violent towards my mother, collected debt, turned alcoholic, and destroyed the businesses of friends who are supporting me. It is not just a difference of political ideologies,” he said.

However, after a few hours, he deleted his tweet. In his other tweet, he paid gratitude to Pilot and said he can sacrifice himself for Pilot.

Meanwhile, Anirudh is getting a lot of advice from people around who are asking him to pay due respect to his father and bring good name to his family by being an obedient son.

Earlier, Gehlot had poached two of pIlot’s loyalists namely Inderaj Gurjar and P.R. Meena who sang praises for Gehlot recently.

