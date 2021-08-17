Actress Gemma Collins was spotted pacing up the beach during a family staycation at Cornwell after her 13-year-old nephew Hayden drifted into the sea on a kayak.

Gemma had rented kayaks from the Ocean Sports Centre in Saint Ives for her two nephews, Hayden and Kane (15), and a third child, but when the boys returned without Hayden, she panicked because he looked some way out.

A source close to Gemma told MailOnline: “She was really frightened. Everyone knows how much Gemma loves her nephews and she wouldn’t forgive herself if anything happened to them.”

The source added: “Naturally, she panicked when she realised that Hayden was left out on his own and he looked some way out on his kayak. She then rushed to the lifeguard who was very responsive, and used a jet-ski to quickly rescue him.”

The boys are sons of Gemma’s brother Russell Collins.

–IANS

