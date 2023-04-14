SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Gen Asim Munir calls for shunning debate of ‘Naya’,’Purana’ Pakistan

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has urged lawmakers to focus on “our Pakistan” instead of a debate over ‘Naya’ or ‘Purana’ Pakistan, the media reported.

He expressed these remarks during an in-camera meeting on the national security situation held in the National Assembly hall on Friday, the Express Tribune reported.

“Pakistan has no dearth of resources and manpower,” the army chief remarked.

He said that the elected representatives of the people should determine the country’s destination, and that the army would fully support them in the journey towards Pakistan’s development and success, the Express Tribune reported.

The COAS emphasised that the people of Pakistan are the “centre of gravity”, and that the Constitution of Pakistan and the Parliament are the reflection of their opinions.

“The people express their opinion through the Constitution and the Parliament,” he maintained.

He asserted that terrorists have no other option but to accept the state’s writ. He also expressed disappointment at the outcome of negotiations with terrorists, as it resulted in further groupings of such elements, Express Tribune reported.

Gen Munir said that the security forces are prepared to maintain peace in the country, and are conducting intelligence-based operations on a daily basis to achieve this goal.

Attendees of the meeting included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, DG ISI, DG Military Operations, Punjab Chief Secretary, and inspectors-general of police from all four provinces, as well as other high-ranking officials.

