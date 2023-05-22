Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Monday that he has personal knowledge of then-spymaster General Asim Munir showing Imran Khan proof of his wifes corruption in 2019, an act that eventually resulted in his dismissal as chief of the countrys premier intelligence agency, a media report said.

The claim was first made by British newspaper The Telegraph in a report claiming that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, who was then serving as Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), brought to then Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attention the allegations of corruption against his wife, Bushra Khan, in 2019.

“Gen Munir is reported to have informed Khan that he wanted to investigate the allegations of corruption against his wife and her circle. Then, in June 2019, he was removed from his post only eight months into what was meant to be a three-year term,” The Telegraph reported.

The PTI Chairman, however, rubbished the report, saying the claims were “completely false”.

“The article claims that I had made Gen Asim resign as DG ISI because he had shown me my wife Bushra Begum’s corruption cases. This is completely false. Neither did Gen Asim show me any proof of my wife’s corruption, nor did I make him resign because of that,” Khan tweeted on Sunday evening.

But, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, Sharif accused the PTI chief of lying to the nation again, claiming that he has personal knowledge of the incident actually taking place.

Shehbaz alleged that then premier Imran Khan removed General Asim Munir from his position as DG ISI after he unveiled the corruption allegations against his wife Bushra Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

Sharif said Gen Munir had identified instances of corruption by Bushra Bibi, but his disclosures were not well-received by the PTI chief, leading to his dismissal from the role.

20230522-214403