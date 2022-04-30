Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane retired on Saturday after 42 years in service.

He was presented the Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns on the occasion of relinquishing the appointment of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

Before that he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who held a meeting with General Naravane earlier in the day, said: “Had a wonderful meeting with the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, who is going to retire today after serving the nation for 42 years. His contributions as a military leader has strengthened India’s defence capabilities and preparedness. I wish him success in his future endeavours.”

General Naravane along with his wife Veena Naravane, also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Naravane was responsible for ensuring the highest standard of operational preparedness amid stand off with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Immediately after he took over as COAS in 2019, India and China were engaged in a face off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh where the Indian Army lost 20 soliders.

Gen Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, in June 1980.

He had commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Kashmir, served in the Assam Rifles and has been part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during ‘Operation Pawan’.

