Gen-Z workers in India expect honest internal communication at job

In India, most Gen-Z (aged 10-25) workers expect open, honest internal communication at their workplace, while the millennials (aged 26-41) want a safe, comfortable workplace, a report said on Thursday.

The ‘BCW Expectations at Work’ study surveyed more than 13,000 people across five industries and 15 countries around the world.

In India, the study found that a safe, comfortable workplace tops employees’ expectations by 59 per cent.

Moreover, Gen-X (aged 42-57) expects employers to take a stand on issues that matter by 55 per cent, while baby boomers (aged 58-67) value visible, effective leaders by 61 per cent, the findings showed.

“Our ‘Expectations at Work’ study highlights both the aspects of working life that are most valued by employees including the important nuances between the four generations currently in the workforce and where organizations are falling short,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW.

When it comes to job security, employees in India rated it the third most important (58 per cent) expectation of their employers.

“To win the war for talent, leaders need to both understand the wide-ranging needs of their workforces and ensure they’re met in order to attract, retain and motivate the talent they need, now and into the future,” said James Morley, Head of BCW Change, BCW’s organizational change and employee experience practice.

