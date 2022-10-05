Actress Genelia D’Souza recently spoke about celebrating the festival of Dussehra with her husband Riteish Deshmukh and her entire family. She also emphasised on the importance of being part of the celebration.

The “Tujhe Meri Kasam” actress said in a statement: “Dussehra is an important festival in our family and we make it a point to be free on this day. I feel Dussehra is a denotation that all comes to an end only with the victory of the good.”

Genelia is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films like “Satyam”, “Sye”, “Happy”, “Dhee”, “Ready”, “Katha” and “Masti”.

Sharing her best wishes on the auspicious occasion, she added: “I wish for a healthy and happy world this Dussehra and that everyone lives a wholesome life. I wish that our children can have all the opportunities and wonderful experiences that we grew up with.”

