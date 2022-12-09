ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Genelia grooves to the classic ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’

Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza will be seen grooving on the latest version of the classic song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja’ originally sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, which is currently trending on social media. She made her appearance on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

As the actress came along with her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh to promote their upcoming film ‘Ved’, the actress added more elements of entertainment in the show by grooving to the remix in her own style. Riteish made his directorial debut with ‘Ved’.

Genelia is known for her Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She started her career with ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003. Later, she was seen in ‘Satyam’, ‘Sye’, ‘Masti’, ‘Force’, and many more.

Apart from her amazing dance moves, contestants Shivam Singh and Senjuti Da will be seen giving performance on the song ‘Pehla Nasha from the film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and ‘Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ from the film ‘Rampur Ka Lakshman’.

After their romantic performance, Genelia said: “I am in love with your performance. Both of these songs are closest to my heart. It takes me back to those moments of life when we cherish little things about love.”

Shivam also added: “Love is really a special feeling and it’s a responsibility. I still haven’t fallen in love but people who fall in love automatically start losing two or three friends in their life. It has happened with my friends.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

