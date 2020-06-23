Genelia, Riteish visit a farm with kids

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Now that the lockdown has been lifted, Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh have gone off to a farm in Latur with their sons.

On Tuesday, she shared a video in which her sons can be seen studying under a tree.

“Children are amazing and they adapt to everything but as parents and especially in these times, we are so lost.. We keep worrying, what world are we going to bring up our children in. I had a city upbringing and Riteish had a both City & Rural.. I envied him very often and then I thought I’d love to keep the kids as close to nature, animals as I can.. It’s been three months since lockdown and we have been away from Mumbai, living in our village.. Now that the lockdown has been lifted, we got a chance to go to our farm. Our kids found a new classroom, they sit under a tree and read and write, and as a parent I feel so satisfied to see this happen.. I see them being more aware of their surroundings, more compassionate towards animals.. like someone rightfully said,” she wrote.

“We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it for our children,” she concluded.

Reacting to the video, actress Dia Mirza commented: “This is the best gift to give to our children.”

Earlier, Genelia shared how her children have adapted themselves to the virtual schooling during the lockdown.

“So our kids are currently living in a world where distance learning is the new way of education.. At first I thought, my whole world would come crashing down and that this concept would never ever work but that’s not what my kids feel, they accept and adapt to every situation with such ease.

” All they need is a little love and time from their parents and they are just fine.. So be there for them, because learning together is better than learning alone,” she had shared.

Agreeing to her, Genelia’s husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh urged parents to spend time with their children.

“Home Schooling / Distance Education is the need of the hour. Spend time with your children, you will learn as much just observing them.

“A big shout out to all the teachers across India working in various schools taking part in digital education,” Riteish had emphasised.

