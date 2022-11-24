SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the next Army chief, and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), ending days of speculations, local media reported.

The development came following the President’s meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park, Express Tribune reported.

Footage of the President’s caravan arriving at Khan’s Lahore residence was shared on social media by the PTI amid claims that the two would discuss the party’s plan of action ahead of the appointment for the Army’s top seat.

According to Express News, President Alvi also held a meeting with legal experts at the presidency and signed the summary following the meeting with Khan.

The Ministry of Defence would formally issue a notification about the top military appointments.

Sources said that the new Army chief and CJCSC would meet Alvi soon, Express Tribune reported.

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to Twitter, had said that PM Shehbaz Sharif had sent the summary to the President.

“Using his constitutional powers, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff,” she said.

As per the seniority list, Lt General Asim Munir, Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt General Azhar Abbas, Lt General Numan Mahmud, and Lt General Faiz Hameed were in contention for the job of CJCSC and Army chief.

