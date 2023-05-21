Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that the legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in the May 9 tragedy has commenced under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan, local media reported.

“The army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between the army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the state which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances,” the army chief said while addressing the garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters during his visit to Lahore.

The army chief was given a briefing on the events of black day of May 9 as he visited Jinnah House and an army installation which were blatantly attacked and vandalised by politically motivated rioters, The Express Tribune reported.

While interacting with the troops, Gen Asim said, “Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation.”

Later, the COAS also visited Services Hospital, Lahore and inquired after the well-being of DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi, who was injured by political miscreants during the May 9 incident.

