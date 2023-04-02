INDIAWORLD

General Bajwa put pressure on me to restore ties with India: Imran Khan

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had pressurised him to restore friendship with India, the media reported.

Bajwa wanted friendship with India and put pressure on him for this, Khan was quoted as saying by The News.

Bajwa said something one day and retracted it the next day. His accountability should be initiated within the army, he said.

Answering a question about the general elections, the PTI chairman said if the elections were not held in 90 days, there would be no Constitution left in the country and then he would take direct action.

Earlier this month, Pakistan again denied it was holding any “backchannel” talks with bordering India but reiterated its desire for a peaceful neighbourhood, The Express Tribune reported.

“At this stage, there is no back channel (talks) between Pakistan and India,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to a question at a weekly briefing, The Express Tribune reported.

Relations between the two neighbouring countries have remained at a standstill for the last many years.

Pakistan had not only downgraded diplomatic ties but suspended bilateral trade with India.

However, there was a chance of a possible thaw in ties when two countries engaged in backchannel talks in 2021. The secret meetings between senior security officials of Pakistan and India in the UAE led to the renewal of ceasefire understanding along the Line of Control (LoC) in February 2021, The Express Tribune reported.

The next move was to restore bilateral trade but the process came to a halt when the government of then premier Khan turned down the decision to import sugar and cotton from India.

Some reports later claimed that backchannel talks even discussed the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan.

(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)

20230402-113602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madurai admin bans retail sale of flowers, vegetables

    Gang selling leopard skin busted, 5 held in K’taka

    Google releases cool Grogu Easter Egg with telekinesis powers

    Youth Congress protests demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra