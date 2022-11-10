INDIA

Generally cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday forecast a generally cloudy sky with chances of light rain during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, the UT experienced inclement weather with widespread rain/snow.

“Generally cloudy sky with chances of light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.8 and Gulmarg minus 2 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region registered minus 3.4 degree, both Kargil and Leh 3.8, while

Jammu recorded 14.4 degrees, Katra 10.6, Batote 3.5, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 3.4.

