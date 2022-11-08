INDIA

Widespread light to moderate rain/snow occurred in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that generally cloudy weather is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy weather with chances of light rain/snow are likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar had 4.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.6 degree and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 4.8 degree, Kargil 3.4 degrees and Leh minus 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.8 degrees, Katra 11.2, Batote 5.8, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

