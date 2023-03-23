INDIA

Generally cloudy sky, possibility of light rain in J&K

Weather was generally clear in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Thursday that generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely in next 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.2, Pahalgam minus 0.2 and Gulmarg zero degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 7.1, Kargil minus 1.7 and Leh minus 4.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.8, Katra 11.3, Batote 6.3, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 4.6 as the minimum temperature.

