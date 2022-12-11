INDIA

Generally cloudy sky with light rain & snow likely in J&K today

Rain and snow occurred in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that the weather would be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow during next 24 hours.

“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/snow is expected during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 3.5, Pahalgam minus 5 and Gulmarg minus 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Kargil town in Ladakh region had minus 6.8 and Leh minus 9.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.9, Katra 9.2, Batote 2.9, Banihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

