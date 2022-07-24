Weather remained inclement in Jammu and Kashmir during the previous 24 hours as the Met Department forecast on Sunday that generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain at scattered places is likely.

Srinagar had 20.6, Pahalgam 17.8 and Gulmarg 11.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Drass in Ladakh region had 12.4, Leh 15.2 and Kargil 17.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.5, Katra 23, Batote 18.3, Banihal 19.2 and Bhaderwah 20.1 as the minimum temperature.

