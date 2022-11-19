INDIA

Generally cloudy weather in J&K during last 24 hours

Weather was generally cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours, the MeT office said.

The weather office on Saturday predicted that mainly cloudy sky with light rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, it said.

Srinagar recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Pahalgam minus 1.3 and Gulmarg minus 1.5.

Drass in Ladakh region registered minus 7.1 degrees Celisus minimum temperature, Kargil minus 4.6 and Leh minus 5.4.

Jammu recorded 11.7 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Katra 10.2, Batote 5.2, Banihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah 3.4.

20221119-103605

