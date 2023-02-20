INDIA

Generational change in Kerala RSP, Shibhu Baby John to take over as new Secy

A generation change in Kerala’s RSP is all set to take place when Shibhu Baby John will replace incumbent secretary 82-year-old A.A.Azeez.

The takeover is expected to happen anytime as the party has given the green signal for it.

John is the son of the legendary RSP veteran and former state minister Baby John, who passed away years ago.

Shibhu is a two-time legislator and was a state minister of Labour in the Oommen Chandy cabinet during 2011-16.

But he lost the two successive Assembly polls in 2016 and 2021.

An engineer by profession, Shibhu is known for his out of the box thinking, much against the traditional RSP, which in Kerala has split a few times after the passing away of John.

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) prior to the split that took place about two decades ago was a part of the present ruling Left Democratic Front and since then they are with the Congress-led UDF.

At present they have no legislator, while N.K. Premachandran is their stalwart Lok Sabha member representing their borough – Kollam, the land of cashew and coir as it was known in the past.

