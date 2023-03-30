It is just amazing how generative AI has captured everyone’s imagination and AI will help us unlock great experiences for our customers over the next four or five years, Dr Lisa Su, CEO of leading semiconductor company AMD, has stressed.

In an interaction with HP CEO Enrique Lores, Dr Su said AI is currently the biggest mega trend in the world of technology with ChatGPT now capturing our imaginations.

“The way I think about AI is that it gives us an opportunity to make every one of us much more productive  our businesses, our personal lives as well as helping us to be better at important issues like health care and data insights, so on and so forth,” she said during the HP’s flagship ‘HP Amplify Partner Conference 2023’ here.

She said that AI is now integrated in each of the AMD products across edge and Cloud devices.

“We recently launched Ryzen 7000 series of processors which have robust AI integrated in it. We want to give our customers and our users an experience that is differentiated. I think AI is that technology and I love the productivity aspect of it,” Dr Su noted.

AMD’s latest Ryzen 7000 series of processors are now available in both laptop and desktop SKUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000X3D Series desktop processors bring the power of AMD 3D V-Cache technology to gamers and creators.

The mobile processors offer unparalleled performance for demanding workloads with up to 16 powerful “Zen 4” cores and bring new Ryzen AI technology to select laptop devices.

According to Dr Su, we are in a time where everybody needs more technology, no matter where they are, no matter where they live.

“It is our opportunity to deliver that technology to show people how technology can make their lives better. From that standpoint, HP CEO and I are delivering those experiences and those values,” she emphasised.

