INDIA

Genes for learning & memory are 650 mn years old: Study

NewsWire
0
0

A team of scientists have discovered that the genes required for learning, memory, aggression and other complex behaviours originated around 650 million years ago.

“We’ve known for a long time that monoamines like serotonin, dopamine and adrenaline act as neuromodulators in the nervous system, playing a role in complex behaviour and functions like learning and memory, as well as processes such as sleep and feeding,” said Dr Roberto Feuda, from the Neurogenetic group in the Department of Genetics and Genome Biology at University of Leicester in the UK.

“However, less certain was the origin of the genes required for the production, detection, and degradation of these monoamines,” he said, in the study, published in the journal Nature Communications.

The team used computational methods and reconstructed the evolutionary history of these genes to show that most of the genes involved in monoamine production, modulation, and reception originated in the bilaterian stem group.

“This finding has profound implications on the evolutionary origin of complex behaviours such as those modulated by monoamines we observe in humans and other animals,”Dr Feuda said.

The researchers suggest that this new way to modulate neuronal circuits might have played a role in the Cambrian Explosion — known as the Big Bang — which gave rise to the largest diversification of life for most major animal groups alive today by providing flexibility of the neural circuits to facilitate the interaction with the environment.

“This discovery will open new important research avenues that will clarify the origin of complex behaviours and if the same neurons modulate reward, addiction, aggression, feeding, and sleep,” Dr Feuda said.

2023071740523

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Members of UK Parliament urge PM Modi to protect endangered Asian...

    Tiger attacks man sleeping inside his hut in Karnataka

    Parliament clears LLP amendment bill, decriminalises provisions

    Shah remembers Syama Prasad Mukherjee, attributes J&K peace & progress to...