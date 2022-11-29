ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Genocide denier: ‘The Kashmir Files’ star Pallavi Joshi calls out Nadav Lapid

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Kashmir Files’ producer and lead actress Pallavi Joshi added to the volley of criticism against Israeli director and screenwriter Nadav Lapid’s comments on the Vivek Agnihotri film in his capacity as chairman of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury.

In a media statement, Joshi said: “For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit community. After three decades the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India’s story truthfully and objectively.”

Joshi, who played a professor in a university that appeared to be similar to JNU in ‘The Kashmir Files’, added: “Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir.”

She concluded by noting: “We are overwhelmed by the way the people of India rose to defend ‘The Kashmir Files’ against he rude and vulgar statement of a genocide denier.” She assured her audience that ‘The Kashmir Files’ remains “a people’s film”.

20221129-152605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Kumar posts Holi selfie with daughter

    Saurabh V Pandey opens up about working with Pankaj Kapoor in...

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Mom Neetu, sister Riddhima welcome ‘bahu’ home

    Sikandar Kher: In my darkest nights, my parents were the biggest...