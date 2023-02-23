New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANSlife) Recent research from the Indian dating app QuackQuack sheds light on how GenZ and Millennial daters have different relationship habits. 10,000 users of the dating and friendship app who are between the ages of 18 and 35 and are both working workers and students were polled from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The study reveals that both generations, despite significant differences in their dating habits, prefer online dating to its conventional counterpart. However, GenZ took the top spot, with nearly 59 percent of participants under the age of 23 choosing dating apps as their preferred method of meeting someone, compared to 4 percent of Millennial daters. Some Millennial daters are using matrimonial websites, but some still prefer old-fashioned meet-cutes and buddy introductions.

Casual vs Serious

43 per cent of the Millennial daters on the platform mentioned using the app to find genuine relationships to commit to; they are not interested in casual dating. For most of these daters, it is due to their growing age.

While studying the younger generation, it found that 54 per cent of the daters are interested in serious relationships and casual dating based on what kind of person they are meeting online. They are curious, and they want to explore before settling down. Almost 31 per cent of daters between 18 to 22 are trying out speed dating. The survey answers dictated that GenZ daters prefer talking to multiple people at a time.

Ghosting is Immature, says Millennials

It found that 23 per cent of GenZ from tier 1 and 2 cities perceive ghosting to be much less offensive as opposed to 32 per cent of Millennial daters who find the trend utterly immature and disrespectful. While the millennials say that people should take accountability and have the courage to say things are not working out, GenZ daters opined that it is better to avoid awkward conversations.

Shared values are crucial for GenZ

The poll shows that when it comes to shared values and matching outlooks toward life, Millennials are more relaxed and accepting than GenZ daters. 36 percent of female GenZ daters disclosed that they wouldn’t consider matching with someone with opposing views on the core ideals and moral values. The study shows Genz daters have strong opinions and are reluctant to look at others’ perspectives; similar tastes and matching vibes play a crucial role in their decision-making process. According to the app’s data, 52 percent of GenZ daters don’t match with people with differing standpoints on Green Issues.

42 per cent of Millennial daters say they believe in giving people a chance. Differing beliefs don’t always mean conflicts; they can also help you broaden your horizon and learn more if you keep an open mind.

GenZ daters are looking for friendship

The survey shows GenZ users in the app are not afraid to be single. In fact, 27 per cent of male users below 23 are using the app to find genuine friendships, compared to 39 per cent of Millennial men looking for love. These young daters are often seen casually chatting online with their matches without intending to get exclusive with them.

The results also show that slow dating, i.e., taking your sweet time to make an informed choice, is more prevalent among GenZ daters than Millennials. Almost 34 per cent of GenZ daters get to know their match from different social media platforms before meeting them in person.

Who’s better on First Dates?

When it comes to first-date etiquette, Millennial women from tier 1 and 2 cities are leading. 29 per cent of these women always offer to split the bill on a first date, compared to only 12 per cent of GenZ women suggesting the same. But while choosing a spot for first dates, survey data shows that 26 per cent of GenZ female daters from tier 1 and 2 cities picked someplace moderately affordable compared to 2 per cent of Millennial women, who leaned toward fancy restaurants and cafes.

The realist vs The romantic

GenZ daters are more realistic about love than Millennials. 37 per cent of GenZ users, mostly students, said they don’t believe in soulmates or a “forever” kind of love. They pick matches, looking at their outfit, charisma, and sense of style, or GenZ calls them fit, rizz and drip. What OTT shows you loved to what celebs you follow on social media platforms can make or break your chances to be picked by a GenZ dater. If you want to make it as a GenZ dater, you have no place to be last season, is what most of the survey participants between 18 to 22 told QuackQuack.

On the other hand, 39 per cent of Millennial male and female users called themselves “hopeless romantics.” Living “happily ever after” still exists in their scheme of things.

QuackQuack’s Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, “In the past few years, we have seen an increase in the number of signups from users between 18 and 22. We noticed a massive difference in the dating patterns of the two generations. Millennials on our app are more conservative and are mostly looking for serious relationships. GenZ users are casually chatting, making new friends from across the country besides dating.”

