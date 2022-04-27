George Brown College could have a new campus in York’s Mount Dennis community. The college is working with the City of Toronto to explore the feasibility of the project.

Mayor John Tory was joined by Councillor Frances Nunziata (York South-Weston); Vic Gupta, CEO, CreateTO; and Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown College, at the York Recreation Centre for the announcement.

“There has been a longstanding desire in the Mount Dennis community to attract a post-secondary institution and today’s announcement is answer to these calls,” said Mayor Tory. “I’m pleased that George Brown College has expressed interest in exploring the opportunity of bringing a campus to the area. Now the real work begins to move this forward to ensure that we can continue to address the growing demands of our city, while attracting people from all over the world to one of our city’s most established educational institutions. I want to thank all of our partners for making this possible and for helping us move this important project forward. I know the community of Mount Dennis will welcome this news and the many benefits in which it will bring to the area.”

Last March, Toronto City Council requested that CreateTO identify land in the Mount Dennis area that would be suitable for a post-secondary campus. In parallel, the City reached out to Toronto-based post-secondary institutions to gauge their interest in assessing the opportunity to develop an academic presence or campus in the community.

George Brown College stepped forward and has confirmed its interest.

George Brown, CreateTO and the City of Toronto will determine whether a collaborative project involving a post-secondary investment in Mount Dennis is feasible and, if it is, how it could potentially catalyze and advance a range of related city-building goals with wide-ranging social, economic, environmental and cultural benefits for the community. Reports on the findings of the Campus Master Plan review and feasibility exercise will be received by the CreateTO Board of Directors and George Brown College Board of Governors in the third quarter of 2023.

“In Mount Dennis, we see a community that is brimming with potential, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Toronto to explore the amazing possibility and feasibility of a satellite campus in the area,” said George Brown College President Dr. Gervan Fearon. “Together with the City of Toronto and the local City Councillor, George Brown College hopes to forge a future that creates opportunities and meets the needs of students, community members and employers in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood.”