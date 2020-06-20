Trending now

Over 7,600 MT crude oil production lost…

Babies with COVID-19 tend to have mild…

Qureshi threatens India of retaliation amid LoC…

George Clooney mocks Donald Trump

Major fire in Gujarat factory, employees come…

Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Glenmark launches Covid-19 drug in India

I stand by what I said: Kerala…

Was standing at Lord’s balcony hoping Dravid…

Singers to PM Modi: Strengthen penalties for…

Canindia News

George Clooney mocks Donald Trump

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Hollywood star George Clooney has slammed US President Donald Trump for sarcastically claiming that he “made Juneteenth famous”.

Juneteenth, which fell on June 19, is a day that marks the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

Clooney will also be donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative. He said his donation was a response to Trump’s claim, reports people.com.

“Thank you President Trump for ‘making Juneteenth famous’. Much like when Bull Connor made ‘Civil Rights’ famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honour of your heroic efforts,” read Clooney’s statement.

Clooney’s remarks come after Trump boasted in a recent interview in the Wall Street Journal saying that he had made the June holiday “very famous” while discussing his decision to host a campaign rally in Oklahoma amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous. It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it,” Trump told the newspaper.

This isn’t Clooney’s first time speaking out about the issue of systemic racism in the US.

Earlier this month, Clooney penned an essay about the fight against systemic racism following the death of George Floyd, saying that racism is the “greatest pandemic” of the US, and there hasn’t been a “vaccine” for it even after 400 years.

In the essay, published by Daily Beast, Clooney called for “systemic change” in the US to tackle the problem of racism.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Related posts

COVID-19 lockdown: ‘Gully Boy’ actor Vijay Varma has a quiet birthday

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Frozen II’: A typical family entertainer (IANS Review; Rating: ***)

CanIndia New Wire Service

B-Town and cricket stars in song urging people to ‘Be strong’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.