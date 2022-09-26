ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Actor George Clooney says there is no “downside” when it comes to being married to Amal, as he reflects on eight years of marriage with the human rights lawyer.

The 61-year-old actor tied the knot with Amal Alamuddin, 44, back in 2014 and went on to have twins Alexander and Ella, four, with her and insisted and paid tribute to his “magical” wife just days before they celebrated their eighth anniversary on Tuesday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “Eight years! And they said it wouldn’t last. Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realise as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for. There’s just no downside to her!”

Meanwhile, the ‘Gravity’ star was asked about the “moral code” he and his wife hope to instil in their children, and explained that he wants his little ones to learn to “pay attention” to others and to “challenge with power.”

He told ETOnline: “The same thing I think everybody wants to instil in their kids, really. Which is to pay attention to other people. In my family, the rules were always ‘Challenge people with power, defend people with less power.’ And if you can do that, you’ve had a good life.”

George is currently starring opposite ‘Pretty Woman’ actress Julia Roberts in romcom ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and noted that she is a “really good friend” to both him and the whole family, joking that he cannot “get rid” of her.

He said: “Julia’s a really good friend. She and her whole family are friends. I love their whole family. She lived down below us and she would come up and literally take the kids out for ice cream with my wife. [Now] I can’t shake her!”

