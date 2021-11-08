Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the life of late George Fernandes was an exceptional example of selfless service to the nation.

From opposing the Emergency to the progress made by the country when he held various positions, Fernandes made his mark and it is a matter of extreme happiness that the late politician has been honored by the Narendra Modi government with Padma Vibhushan, Shah said.

Congratulating the Padma awardees, Shah further said that it is truly a unique effort of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the Padma awards the awards of the common man.

In a series of tweets, Shah remembered the contributions of Arun Jaitley and Susham Swaraj, mentioning how both the late BJP leaders contributed to the development of the country.

Talking about former Finance Minister Jaitley, Shah said, “Late Arun Jaitley ji made a memorable contribution to the development of the country with his wisdom and experience in law, finance and other fields and today it is a very commendable step by the Modi government to honour him with Padma Vibhushan. His dedication towards development of India will keep on inspiring us.”

In another tweet, Shah said, “Late Sushma Swaraj ji’s life was dedicated to public welfare and service to the nation. As the External Affairs Minister, she will always be remembered for connecting the Ministry of External Affairs with the general public. It is a true tribute to her to be given Padma Vibhushan award by the Modi government for her contribution to the development of the country.”

George Fernandes was the 22nd Defence Minister of the country, a position he held from October 2001 to May 2004 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

He was also the Railway Minister during 1989-90 in the V.P. Singh government.

–IANS

