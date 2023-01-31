BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

George Kurian-run Cloud firm NetApp to lay off 8% of workforce

NewsWire
0
7

Indian-origin George Kurian-run Cloud software company NetApp on Tuesday announced it is laying off 8 per cent of its workforce globally, citing “macroeconomic challenges and the reduced spending environment” in the market.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said that it will restructure and reduce the workforce as part of its efforts to realign resources to prioritise investments against its biggest opportunities in light of the macroeconomic challenges and reduced spending environment that continue to impact the company.

“In connection with these actions, the company expects to reduce its worldwide headcount by approximately 8 per cent. The reduction in workforce is expected to be substantially implemented through the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023,” it said.

According to reports, the company employs about 12,000 people globally, so the job cuts are likely to impact around 960 employees.

The company, which has a significant presence in the Indian market, expects to incur aggregate charges of approximately $85 to $95 million consisting primarily of employee severance and benefit costs associated with the restructuring.

“Most of these charges will be cash expenditures and it will recognise the majority of these charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2023,” said NetApp.

In an internal memo to employees, Kurian said that companies are facing an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment, which is driving more conservatism in IT spending.

“We are not immune to these challenges. Against this backdrop, we must be agile, deliver on our near-term commitments, while positioning ourselves for long-term success,” he wrote.

The San Jose-based company has a market cap of over $14 billion, according to reports.

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organisations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation.

20230131-224202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LIC earns Rs 1.84 trillion new premium in FY21

    Hero Electric raises Rs 220 cr in Gulf Islamic Investments-led funding

    India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global...

    Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking extended till Jun 30