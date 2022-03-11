George R.R. Martin loves HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ – we have the teaser

The massively popular HBO Original show ‘Game of Thrones’ (GoT) ended in 2019 and soon after it was announced that there will be a spin off to the series, which will be a prequel to ‘GoT’, set about 200 years before the start of ‘GoT’.

Finally, after a wait of 3 years, fans of the ‘GoT’ show will get to see the spin-off series ‘House of the Dragons’, which will release sometime later in 2022.

George R.R. Martin, author of the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, the novel from which ‘Game of Thrones’ is adapted posted something on his official website georgerrmartin.com and gave updated about the upcoming show.

‘House of the Dragons’ is also inspired from Martin’s novel ‘Fire & Blood’ and it focuses on the history of the ‘House of Dragons’ House Targaryen, ancestors of the fierce Danaerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in the TV show. ‘House of the Dragons’ stars Matt Smith of ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Last Night in Soho’ fame and he will be playing the role of Daemon Targaryen.

On his website, Martin wrote that ‘House of the Dragons’ has wrapped up the filming process and is currently under post-production.

He said, “So far, I am very excited. ‘House of the Dragon’ has wrapped in London and is now in post-production. What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more”. Even before this when the show was being shot, the author posted on his website saying that there was a lot of work still to be done on the show, but he liked what he saw. He had a lot of good things to say about the directing, writing and acting on the show.

Fans of the franchise cannot contain their excitement about this upcoming series. Apart from Matt Smith, ‘House of the Dragons’ also stars Milly Alcock, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish and Rhys Ifans among others. Release date for this series is yet to be announced.

Watch the teaser here: