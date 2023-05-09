WORLD

Georgia to provide financial assistance to WW-II veterans

The Georgian government announced that it will provide financial assistance to World War II veterans and family members of the soldiers who died to mark the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

According to a statement issued by the government, the one-time financial aid package will include 1,000 lari for the veterans, while family members of those killed during the war will receive 500 lari, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement said the country’s social service agency of the Ministry of Health will provide the assistance.

To mark the 78th anniversary of the victory of World War II, the Georgian government will also hold a series of celebrations on May 9, which is observed in Georgia each year together with most European countries as Victory Day.

Up to 700,000 Georgians served as part of the Soviet armed forces in WWII, with nearly 400,000 killed in armed action, according to the numbers released by the State Service of Veterans Affairs of Georgia.

