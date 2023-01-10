The Cricket Australia National Selection Panel (NSP) has announced a 15-player squad for Australia’s three CommBank T20 Internationals against Pakistan from January 24-29, with the same squad to travel to South Africa for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February.

Leg-spinner, Georgia Wareham returns from a long layoff after rupturing her ACL in October 2021, as does Alyssa Healy who is expected to overcome the calf injury she suffered in December in India.

Nicola Carey, Phoebe Litchfield and Amanda-Jade Wellington have not been named after being part of the side that last played in India, while Kim Garth and Heather Graham hold their spots after making their T20I debuts in December.

Speaking on the squad, National Selector, Shawn Flegler said: “It’s always tough to narrow a squad down to just 15 players, but we’re confident we’ve picked a well-balanced side that’s well placed for the series against Pakistan and ready to challenge for a third consecutive T20 title.

“Seeing Meg and Georgia back in action for Victoria has been exciting. Both bring a wealth of experience to the group, which is always crucial during major tournaments.

“Georgia in particular, has had a tough run of injuries, but she’s shown a great deal of resilience and her return is a real boost for the side.

“Alyssa and Jess are expected to be fully fit and firing after minor injuries as well, so we’ve got a full-strength squad with plenty of variety with both bat and ball if required.

“Heather and Kim both impressed when given the chance during the India series, and we know they are ready to perform their role if the opportunity presents.

“Unfortunately, there was no room for Nicola, Phoebe or Amanda-Jade, but they’re still well and truly in our plans and are on standby should they be required.”

Australia will begin its World Cup defence on February 12 against Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand, before rounding out the pool games against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc) Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath,

Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

20230110-093603