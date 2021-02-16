Hollywood star Gerard Butler admits being a control freak. Butler was serving as a producer for the film, Greenland, when he enjoyed the chance to have a more hands-on role in the project.

“I’m a control freak! As an actor, when you’re coming up, you beg for roles, and you’re lucky to get one and then you suddenly find yourself in a position where movies are being made, because you’re involved,” Butler told Total Film magazine, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

He added: “So if that’s the case, you say, ‘I want to produce it, I want to have some control, I want to help shape this film.’ Not the studio movies, like ‘Gods Of Egypt’ or ‘Geostorm’. But all the other ones, in the independent world.

He loves being very involved. “I get a chance to develop, be involved with script, choose the director. It’s more responsibility, but you’re more involved in the process. And I love that,” he said.

