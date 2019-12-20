German arrested in Goa with LSD

Panaji, Jan 8 (IANS) A German national was arrested on Tuesday for possession of a consignment of LSD, a synthetic drug, valued at Rs 75 lakh, the Goa Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell said.

Mathias Waack was arrested from Siolim village in North Goa by the ANC team and a search of his rented residence revealed nearly 1,000 LSD papers, the statement said.

“Waack has been in India for several years and his visa has expired. He has been involved in a narcotics related case in Himachal Pradesh recently,” it added.

–IANS

maya/vd