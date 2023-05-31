German electronic brand Blaupunkt on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 100 crore in India towards its TV manufacturing in the next three years, with an aim to capture 10 per cent market share in the premium affordable segment in the country.

The investment will be aimed towards new launches, manufacturing plant, sound technology, marketing and expansion plan.

The company will also introduce 5 new Dolby-enabled Android/Google TVs on June 5, including 75 QLED, 65 4K(GTV), 50 4K(GTV), 43 FHD, 40 FHD and 32 HD, starting from Rs 10,888.

Blaupunkt has an exclusive licensing contract with Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) in which its manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging, and retailing supply chain will be handled by SPPL in the country.

“This collaboration represents a remarkable departure from the past, as we share similar values and business strategies. Our primary focus is serving the Indian market with affordable, premium, and top-quality products, while also concentrating on new technologies and product developments,” said Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director, Member of Board of directors at GIP Development, the brand owner of Blaupunkt.

“Together, we are aiming to gain the market share of 10 per cent in premium affordable TV category in India,” Cebrat told IANS.

The new TVs will come with Google/Android and Realtek chip sets.

Blaupunkt has also formed a strategic partnership with SPPL, whose new factory in Tilakwa, Hapur will have a production capacity of 2 million units.

The factory will be fully functional in the next two quarters.

For those seeking a larger display and enhanced features, Blaupunkt offers the 50 and 65-inch Google TV models, priced at Rs 28,999 and Rs 44,444, respectively. These TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, providing ample processing power and storage capacity.

Powered by an MT9062 processor, these models deliver smooth and lag-free performance. The 4K display with HDR 10+ ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colors and remarkable clarity.

The 75-inch QLED TV, priced at Rs 99,999, features an outstanding sound system that sets it apart from the competition.

With a QLED 4K display, offering a wide range of 1.1 billion colors, viewers can enjoy lifelike and vibrant visuals. The TV boasts a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four built-in speakers, providing a truly immersive and cinematic audio experience.

Advanced audio technologies, including HDR 10+, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus, further enhance the sound quality and ensure a superior content viewing experience. The sleek stand, bezel-less display, and slim profile called Air Slim add to the aesthetic appeal of the TV.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, told IANS that these TVs will be made completely in India with the support of Google and Realtek.

“This factory will have a manufacturing capacity of 2 million units. We are proud to be the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt and look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional home entertainment solutions to our valued customers,” Marwah added.

