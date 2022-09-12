German audio-visual brand Blaupunkt on Monday introduced three premium yet affordable QLED TV models with in-built Google TV in India.

The TVs will be available in 50-inch (Rs 36,999), 55-inch (Rs 44,999), and 65-inch (Rs 62,999) during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days (BBD) festive sale, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TV in the country, said in a statement.

Featuring 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Blaupunkt Google TV housing Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant provides 360-degree surround sound for a theatre-like experience at home.

Blaupunkt TVs were re-launched in India in July 2021 and saw good response over the past year, according to the company.

“We are India’s first manufacturing brand to launch QLED with Google TV, even before the Chinese smartphone brands. We are expecting a GMV growth of 100 per cent in Blaupunkt TVs this year and the major contribution will be QLED TV,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, told IANS.

“Blaupunkt is ranked amongst best rated and reviews tvs in india with 4.6 out of 5 on Flipkart. We are launching QLED at the same price point of 4K TVs to capture maximum market share,” Marwah added.

Each TV unit has a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR 10+, a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, and DTS ‘TruSurround’ sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus.

All the models come with bezelless and Airslim design, Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual Band Wifi.

These models also come with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, digital noise filter, QLED Panel, dedicated shortcut remote keys of Netflix, Prime, Youtube, Google Play and have an access to more than 10,000 apps and games, with more than 500,000 TV shows.

