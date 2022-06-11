WORLD

German central bank lowers 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1.9%

NewsWire
0
0

The Deutsche Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, has lowered its growth forecast for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to 1.9 per cent in 2022 from its previous projection of 4.2 per cent growth in December last year.

Economic recovery is likely to continue but at a “considerably more subdued pace” than previously projected, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Uncertainty about future economic developments was “exceptionally high” due to the Russia-Ukraine war, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the first quarter of 2022, Germany’s economy barely grew by 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

GDP growth was still 0.9 per cent below the pre-Covid pandemic level.

“Despite difficult framework conditions in the global economy, the German economy started 2022 with a slight growth,” Destatis President Georg Thiel said.

However, the Russia-Ukraine war and the continuing impact of Covid-19 have “intensified existing distortions, including interruptions in supply chains and rising prices”, Thiel stressed.

Inflation in Germany hit 7.9 per cent in May, the highest level since the first oil crisis in the winter of 1973-1974, according to Destatis.

Energy prices even soared by 38.3 per cent year-on-year.

The “exceptionally high inflation is expected to stoke uncertainty among consumers and will erode their purchasing power”, the Bundesbank said in its outlook.

Households are “likely to spend at least part of the savings accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic on consumption”.

20220611-082402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US State Department withdraws diplomats from Kabul

    UN seeks leading role for Afghan women in peace

    SL military assures maritime pacts with India not threat its security

    Biden to host S’pore PM at WH next week