German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Saturday on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to discuss a range of bilateral and geo-political issues including new technologies, clean energy and trade and investment.

“Welcome to India! German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. This is his first visit to India after assuming office. Chancellor Scholz was received by MoS @FinMinIndia @mppchaudhary at the airport,” Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

According to officials, Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, and his visit to India is the first one by a German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011.

Scholz will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11.45 a.m. on Saturday, covering the Ukraine war, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to boost bilateral ties.

