WORLD

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tests Covid positive

NewsWire
0
0

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for Covid-19, a government spokesperson said.

The Chancellor, who has mild cold symptoms, “immediately went into isolation” Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, as saying on Monfay.

Scholz’ public appointments this week will be cancelled, but he will still participate virtually in a meeting with the minister presidents of federal states on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Scholz returned from a two-day trip to the Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

With gas supplies cut off from Russia, once a major energy source, Germany is actively seeking new partnerships in energy supply.

Germany is currently witnessing a spike in new Covid-19 cases, with the seven-day incidence per 100,000 residents climbing to 293.6 infections on Monday.

This is around 50 higher than a week ago, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

“It is likely that an autumn wave is coming, but it is building up slowly,” said Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach on Twitter on Sunday.

Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination has recommended booster shots adapted to the new Omicron variant for certain groups, such as people over 60.

Of the 69.4 million adults in Germany aged 18 or older, around 85 per cent are vaccinated against Covid-19.

More than 72 per cent have received one booster vaccination, while around 11 per cent were immunised with two booster shots, according to official figures.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, Germany has reported a total of 33,041,332 Covid cases and 149,576 deaths.

20220927-100402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Celebratory gunfire in Karachi leaves one dead, 17 injured

    Egypt, Israel FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire

    Greece’s inflation hits 29-yr record in May

    China constructs mockups of US warships possibly for target pracice