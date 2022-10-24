WORLD

German Chancellor vows to help rebuild Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed to provide wide-ranging assistance in rebuilding Ukraine, including aid for agriculture, the health sector and the restoration of the country’s energy networks.

“Together with our partners, we will support Ukraine as long as necessary,” Scholz said at the opening of a German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin.

The restoration of the country will be “a generational task”, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $349 billion, according to an analysis released in September by the World Bank, the European Union (EU) and the Ukrainian government.

This figure is equivalent to one and a half times Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) before the start of the conflict with Russia.

“Ukraine’s needs for recovery and reconstruction are massive — and growing,” said World Bank President David Malpass earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has estimated that the cost of reconstruction in the country will be as much as $750 billion.

Scholz promised that German companies will invest in Ukraine, emphasising that “whoever invests in the reconstruction of Ukraine today invests in a future EU member state.”

Ukraine has been a recognized candidate for membership of the EU since June, and Scholz reiterated Germany’s support for its accession. “I am very serious about this commitment, with all that it entails,” he said.

20221025-042003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hamas ‘backs’ effort of Egypt, Qatar to end Israeli ‘blockade’ on...

    Google drops appeal against 500 mn euro fine by French regulator

    US CDC recommends additional Covid-19 boosters for vulnerable groups

    Mane aiming for Champions League with Bayern, Kahn shuts door for...