German top division club Borussia Monchengladbach is undergoing a significant transformation.

In recent years, they have fallen short of expected goals and have gone through three different coaches. To address this, the five-time German national champion has announced substantial changes to regain success.

Former Bayer Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane has been appointed as the successor to Marco Rose, Adi Hutter, and Daniel Farke for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 44-year-old Swiss has signed a three-year contract, but he faces the task of assembling a new squad as key players such as Marcus Thuram, Ramy Bensebaini, and Lars Stindl are set to depart for new clubs, reports news agency Xinhua.

Thuram, the star striker, is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Inter, and Manchester United. Defender Bensebaini has already signed a contract with Borussia Dortmund, while Stindl is returning to his former club, Karlsruher SC, a second-division side, in the twilight of his career. Their combined contribution of 21 goals and 13 assists underscores the challenging task that lies ahead for Seoane.

CEO Roland Virkus has initiated a thorough analysis after the club’s disappointing performances in the past two years, which saw them far from securing international competition spots.

Virkus has implemented a comprehensive restructuring process that encompasses talent scouting, talent development, and analysis.

“It will require a great deal of effort to improve our situation. We need to fill all positions and provide additional support to our staff,” remarked the 56-year-old official.

Three-time Swiss champion Seoane is compelled to rebuild the squad and create a competitive team capable of achieving greater success.

Virkus appears optimistic about effecting a turnaround with Seoane, who is known for his balanced and attacking style of play. There are rumours that the CEO is under pressure to guide the club to a solid resurgence after former manager and current RB Leipzig CEO, Max Eberl, departed.

To replace Eberl, Virkus has placed his trust in Nils Schmadtke as the new sporting director. Schmadtke has previously held various positions and is now tasked with strengthening the “team sport” ethos in Monchengladbach.

Virkus emphasized the importance of collective improvement in professional football, stating, “We are aware that progress is essential.”

Despite the optimistic restart, Seoane finds himself facing a monumental challenge, as his job could not be more demanding.

